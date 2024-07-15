CONTROVERSY SURROUNDS IPC AND ITS FUNDING AMID NEW LEAKED LETTER By Odile Gbayah

Namibia is currently experiencing political attention due to the circulation of a letter mentioning the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) in connection with financial activities. This letter, widely shared on social media, suggests a link between the IPC and the UK Labour Party, prompting inquiries about the party’s funding and affiliations.

The IPC asserts that it has no political ties, either domestically or internationally. Party leader Panduleni Itula, who lived in the United Kingdom for over 33 years before returning to Namibia in 2013, has connections that have led to speculation about possible external influences on the party.

The letter alleges that IPC vice-president Trevino Forbes and national chairperson Brian Black held meetings with British envoys to seek financial support ahead of the November election, raising public concern about potential foreign influence.

IPC president Panduleni Itula has stated that the party will not disclose the identities of its supporters, citing transparency. Critics argue that true transparency would involve revealing the sources of the party’s financial backing, especially given the accusations.

A contentious issue has been the party’s lack of clarity regarding the origins of funds used to acquire 101 white GWM bakkies for campaign purposes. These vehicles, prominently displayed throughout the IPC’s campaign, have become a symbol of the party’s unresolved funding questions.

Adding to the controversy, IPC party member Wilfred Muller, who is also the finance manager at the International University of Management (IUM), claimed ownership of some campaign vehicles. The IUM allegedly receives support from Western donors, suggesting possible foreign influence within the IPC. This potential conflict of interest and the mixing of personal and party resources add complexity to the situation.

These factors—the leaked letter, the party’s stance on supporter transparency, and questionable funding sources—have raised concerns about the IPC’s integrity. As Namibia approaches the November elections, the electorate is left to consider these issues and their implications for the country’s political landscape.

The situation underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in politics, values that many Namibians believe are crucial. The ongoing scrutiny and public discussion reflect a broader demand for honesty and openness from political entities in Namibia.